Walk Around Elmo comes to Juneau

By October 15, 2019 Juneau Afternoon

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

On Wednesday’s show, AEYC will preview this Friday’s event with Walk Around Elmo at the Dimond Park Fieldhouse. We’ll meet Juneau Symphony music director finalist Dr. Christopher Koch, and preview this weekend’s concerts. And writers and organizers will highlight Friday’s Alaska Day Literary Festival at the APK SLAM.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM

