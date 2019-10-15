Walk Around Elmo comes to Juneau

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
On Wednesday’s show, AEYC will preview this Friday’s event with Walk Around Elmo at the Dimond Park Fieldhouse. We’ll meet Juneau Symphony music director finalist Dr. Christopher Koch, and preview this weekend’s concerts. And writers and organizers will highlight Friday’s Alaska Day Literary Festival at the APK SLAM.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
You’ve probably never been to the Anchorage airport’s sleepy second terminal. The state wants to change that.The state Department of Transportation is looking for private companies who want to partner to essentially take things over at international terminal.
-
After record-breaking season, city task force takes on tourism challengesMayor Weldon wants the task force to focus on are whether the city’s current approach to managing tourism is effective and to tackle the controversial topic of capping the number of cruise ship visitors to Juneau.
-
After months of speculation, Forest Service recommends lifting Roadless Rule for the TongassU.S. Forest Service is seeking a full exemption of the Roadless Rule for the Tongass National Forest in Alaska.
-
Meet the evangelical climate scientist Katharine HayhoeAbout 400 people packed a university lecture hall and a church in Juneau to hear the renowned climate scientist and evangelical christian speak. Was she converting skeptics, or preaching to the choir?