Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019

By October 15, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The U.S. Department of Agriculture announces it’s seeking to fully exempt the Tongass National Forest from a rule that makes roadbuilding difficult,
  • a renowned evangelical Christian and climate scientist brings her message to Alaska,
  • Mayor Beth Weldon forms a task force to looking at what the city should do to address the growing tourism industry,
  • travel industry interests discuss “overtourism,”
  • the Coast Guard reports widespread disruption of its VHF radio communications across Southeast Alaska, and
  • state epidemiologists flag a recent spike in a type of poisoning caused by eating improperly preserved fish.
