Flu shot season

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
On Tuesday’s show, we’ll talk flu shots and how to stay well this season. We’ll get a preview of this weekend’s Zombie Run fundraiser for Harborview Elementary School. And the Juneau Senior Center Advisory Council will highlight Friday’s pancake breakfast.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
