Indigenous Peoples Day

Recent headlines
Gardentalk – Bring your begonias, dahlias and fuchsias in for the winterTuesday morning's record low temperature of 23 degrees at the Juneau International Airport may be Mother Nature's way of saying more cold snaps and frosty mornings are not that far off.
As complaints increase, Norwegian Cruise Lines agrees to pay for emissions monitoring in SkagwayThe Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation received nine emissions complaints from Skagway this year.
U.S. Forest Service, Coeur Mining officials discuss mine expansion plans in HainesThe U.S. Forest Service will use public comments to decide if they want to come up with alternatives to Coeur Alaska’s proposed expansion plan.
A tiny insect is causing major tree damage in Southeast Alaska. Scientists hope it’s a blip.Last year, the sawfly munched on about 40,000 acres of hemlock in Southeast Alaska. This year, that number ballooned to close to 400,000 acres of damage.