Second set of Pebble Mine opponents sue the EPA

A coalition of groups that oppose the Pebble Mine has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It’s the second such lawsuit in two days.
This time, the plaintiffs are 14 environmental groups, including the Sierra Club and Trout Unlimited.
On Tuesday, the Bristol Bay Economic Development Corp., United Tribes of Bristol Bay and three other groups from the region announced their own, similar suit.
Tim Bristol leads SalmonState, one of the environmental plaintiffs. He says it’s likely the two lawsuits will be merged into one, but that it was appropriate to let the local groups press their claim separately.
Both federal lawsuits challenge the EPA’s decision this summer to throw out the so-called “pre-emptive veto” of the project.
The Pebble Partnership says the early veto, issued before Pebble applied for its permits, was unfair and bad public policy.
In a separate development, a U.S. House Transportation subcommittee has announced it will hold a hearing on the Pebble project this month. It will be chaired by Rep. Grace Napolitano D-Calif. She has accused the Trump administration of playing a “shell game” in favor of granting the Pebble permits.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Rule change would allow attorney general to represent governor in ethics complaintsPrevious Alaska governors have had to hire private attorneys to defend themselves against ethics complaints, but they could be reimbursed when no violation is found.
-
There’s a new fight over Bering Sea black cod. Warming water may be to blame.A new fight is brewing over black cod because there are so many of them — possibly as a result of the ocean’s warming waters.
-
It’s official: Hotel bed tax and Centennial Hall bonds approved, funding for new JACC rejectedEven though Juneau voters passed two out of three ballot propositions, the Juneau Assembly has the final say on how they are implemented.
-
Sullivan says Trump call to Ukraine president is not grounds for impeachmentIn Haines on Monday, Sen. Dan Sullivan offered his most extensive public remarks yet on President Donald Trump's controversial phone call with Ukraine's president.