Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019

In this newscast:
- Alaska youths argue their climate change case before the Alaska Supreme Court,
- a trial over who’s responsible for water contamination in North Pole begins,
- federal authorities charge an Eagle River nurse practitioner and a Soldotna doctor with illegally writing opiod prescriptions,
- Norwegian Cruise Lines agrees to pay for third-party emissions monitoring in Skagway next summer,
- the Juneau School Board adjusts school boundary lines around the Pederson Hill subdivision and swears in two new members, and
- critics sound off on a proposed rule change that would let the state’s lawyers represent the attorney general and governor in ethics complaints.
Rule change would allow attorney general to represent governor in ethics complaintsPrevious Alaska governors have had to hire private attorneys to defend themselves against ethics complaints, but they could be reimbursed when no violation is found.
There’s a new fight over Bering Sea black cod. Warming water may be to blame.A new fight is brewing over black cod because there are so many of them — possibly as a result of the ocean’s warming waters.
It’s official: Hotel bed tax and Centennial Hall bonds approved, funding for new JACC rejectedEven though Juneau voters passed two out of three ballot propositions, the Juneau Assembly has the final say on how they are implemented.
Sullivan says Trump call to Ukraine president is not grounds for impeachmentIn Haines on Monday, Sen. Dan Sullivan offered his most extensive public remarks yet on President Donald Trump's controversial phone call with Ukraine's president.