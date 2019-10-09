Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019

  • Alaska youths argue their climate change case before the Alaska Supreme Court,
  • a trial over who’s responsible for water contamination in North Pole begins,
  • federal authorities charge an Eagle River nurse practitioner and a Soldotna doctor with illegally writing opiod prescriptions,
  • Norwegian Cruise Lines agrees to pay for third-party emissions monitoring in Skagway next summer,
  • the Juneau School Board adjusts school boundary lines around the Pederson Hill subdivision and swears in two new members, and
  • critics sound off on a proposed rule change that would let the state’s lawyers represent the attorney general and governor in ethics complaints.
