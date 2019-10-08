Mountainside Open Mic and Art Jam kicks off third season

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
Musician Marian Call will preview Mountainside Open Mic and Art Jam’s third season, and opening night with the Sand Witches. Friends of the SLAM will highlight this year’s Mask-erade party with Susu and the Prophets. The Juneau Audubon Society will outline a presentation on the Queen Charlotte Goshawk. And we’ll meet Alaska Design Forum presenter Tormod Amundsen who is known for connecting people and nature through architecture.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM
