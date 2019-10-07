Family Promise cook off to fight homelessness

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
On Tuesday’s show, Family Promise will highlight their annual cook off and report on the organization’s mission to fight homelessness. AEYC will outline Thursday’s Baby Fair. And guest educators from the Seattle Museum of Flight will preview their programs in schools and at the planetarium.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Climate change is causing yellow cedar decline. But not enough for ESA listing.On Monday, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service published its decision not to protect yellow cedar under the Endangered Species Act.
Heavy rain extends Gold Creek Flume Trail closureJuneau's heavily-used Flume Trail was supposed to reopen on Monday. AEL&P says it will take about a month to repair.
Heavy rainfall in Juneau causes minor flooding and prompts evacuationsHeavy rainfall has caused swelling of rivers and streams, minor flooding of some streets, and even forced one Douglas Island resident from his home.
Attorney general explains his opinion on the Alaska Hire lawAlaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson says the Alaska Hire opinion is in response to a lawsuit challenging the law.