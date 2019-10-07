Family Promise cook off to fight homelessness

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

On Tuesday’s show, Family Promise will highlight their annual cook off and report on the organization’s mission to fight homelessness. AEYC will outline Thursday’s Baby Fair. And guest educators from the Seattle Museum of Flight will preview their programs in schools and at the planetarium.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

