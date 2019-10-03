Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019

In this newscast:
- Executives with Norwegian Cruise Line’s parent company confirm they want to build a cruise ship berth in Juneau,
- a private consulting firm says Anchorage could cut a third or more off the Port of Alaska’s projected renovation costs,
- Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson says the state should stop enforcing its Alaska Hire laws because they are unconstitutional,
- the Alaska Department of Law proposes new rules allowing it to defend the governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general against ethics complaints,
- 23 Alaska soldiers are hospitalized after parachute training went awry,
- the Homer Tribune prints its last newspaper,
- the Alaska Department of Education launches a new online tool for assessing public school data,
- the fourth International Lingit Spelling Bee takes place during the Sharing Our Knowledge conference, and
- scientists say northern fur seals are thriving on the tiny, volcanic Bogoslof Island.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
