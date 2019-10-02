Writer Kate Troll imagines post-oil Alaska

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

On Thursday’s show, columnist and author Kate Troll will preview her Friday night Evening at Egan lecture titled “Alaska Beyond Oil.” The Healing Hand Foundation will highlight their Friday farm-to-table dinner experience at the Yacht Club. We’ll check in with the Zach Gordon Youth Center, and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will outline this weekend’s arts and entertainment opportunities.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

