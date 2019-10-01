Weather Wednesday: Drought, rain, and snow?

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

It’s time for Weather Wednesday! The National Weather Service will measure this rain’s effect on our drought, and look at how winter is shaping up. Wildlife Wednesday folks will preview their presentation about keeping found skulls, bones, antlers, feathers and animal parts. We’ll check in with the City Museum, and the Juneau Artists Gallery will talk First Friday.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM

0

Alaska has a lot going on right now.

Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.

Recent headlines

X