Flume trail update with AEL&P

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, September 30, 2019.
On Monday’s show, Alaska Electric Light and Power will tell us about the history of the flume, its function, and when it will reopen for walkers. We’ll meet oil painter Mary Henrikson and preview her First Friday opening titled Beyond the Pale. And we’ll hear about a boxing class for people with Parkinson’s Disease.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Monday on KTOO 104.3 FM and ktoo.org, tune in at 7:00 p.m. for the latest episode of Intelligence Squared U.S., “Unresolved: US National Security.”
