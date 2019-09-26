Newscast – Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019

In this newscast:
- The candidates for Juneau Assembly say what they’ll do about police and fire staffing shortages,
- the candidates for Juneau School Board give their position on early education,
- three Russian Old Believer schools on the Kenai Peninsula cancel their sports programs,
- the Chugach Electric utility says its customers should expect a 3% to 6% price hike because of wildfire damage to its power lines,
- moose hunting season gets underway around Petersburg, Wrangell and Kake, and
- Facebook says it won’t fact check politicians statements because they may be newsworthy.
Recent headlines
Alaska senators circumspect after release of Trump’s Ukraine transcriptOn Wednesday, Alaska’s senators weren’t taking a firm stand for or against President Donald Trump after the White House released a rough transcript of the president's phone call with the president of Ukraine.
Ben Stevens once left the Alaska Senate in disgrace. Now he’s Gov. Dunleavy’s top deputy.Stevens, Dunleavy's new chief of staff, once left his job in the state Senate amid a federal corruption investigation, though he was never charged. Now, he re-enters public service with links to some of the same industries that found favor from his father, the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens.
Akiak boy among those who filed legal complaint about climate change with a United Nations committee17-year-old Carl Smith says the fight for climate action has stolen his childhood.
ACLU prepared to sue Nome over its handling of a reported rapeThe ACLU says the victim is willing to settle her claims against the city for half a million dollars in order to avoid ongoing litigation.