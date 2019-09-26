Newscast – Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019

  • The candidates for Juneau Assembly say what they’ll do about police and fire staffing shortages,
  • the candidates for Juneau School Board give their position on early education,
  • three Russian Old Believer schools on the Kenai Peninsula cancel their sports programs,
  • the Chugach Electric utility says its customers should expect a 3% to 6% price hike because of wildfire damage to its power lines,
  • moose hunting season gets underway around Petersburg, Wrangell and Kake, and
  • Facebook says it won’t fact check politicians statements because they may be newsworthy.
