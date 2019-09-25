Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019

  • Members of Alaska’s congressional delegation gives their quick takes on impeachment inquiry in the House,
  • candidates for Juneau Assembly answer a question on managing cruise ship visitors,
  • candidates for Juneau School Board answer a question about preparing Juneau’s students for the future and give high schoolers advice,
  • the ACLU accuse police in  Nome of “systematic and disastrous failure” to keep Native women safe from sexual assault, and
  • the Anchorage School District receives a donation of high-end, electric guitars.
