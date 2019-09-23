Discussion and boat tour explores historical settlement, use and ecology of Aak’w Kwáan

Scott Burton hosts on Friday, September 27, 2019.
On Friday’s episode of Juneau Afternoon, we’ll continue our coverage of Sharing Our Knowledge: A Conference of Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian Tribes and Clans.
Language educator X̱’unei Dr. Lance Twitchell will preview this afternoon’s talk on current projects in Lingit oral literature.
Longtime Alaska journalist Joaqlin Estus will outline how climate change is affecting people who are Alaska Native.
Author Emily Moore will tell us about the Civilian Conservation Corps totem poles at the Governor’s Mansion, the Juneau-Douglas City Museum and Auke Village Recreation Area.
And Carlton Smith will recap his presentation titled The Family History and Culture Legacy Gift, and Shaagunasstaa Bob Sam will preview tomorrow’s Juneau Douglas Native graves tour, and Sunday’s boat tour of Aak’w Ḵwáan.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
