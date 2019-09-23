Construction worker injured after SUV plows through parking garage wall

An SUV smashed through a wall at a parking garage in downtown Juneau and into an active construction zone, injuring one worker.

Zachary Tullier was an eyewitness. Tullier was on duty Monday afternoon for Bootlegger Security in the Marine Parking Garage when the worker was pinned under a steel beam.

“The guy started screaming ‘help’ continuously,” Tullier said. “They were able to get the crane and actually lift it to get him out of it. Then the EMTs and the police showed up. … Thankfully, the EMTs got to him.”

The Juneau Police Department identified the injured worker as a 50-year-old male Juneau resident. In a press release, the department said he had serious but not life threatening injuries to both lower legs.

Police identified the driver as a 76-year-old male Juneau resident with no signs of impairment. Police said he was parking when his foot slipped from the brake to gas pedal.

Construction crews were working on the waterfront Archipelago Lot project. Construction was on hold Monday afternoon while Juneau police officers investigated.

