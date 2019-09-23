Construction worker injured after SUV plows through parking garage wall

An SUV smashed through a wall at a parking garage in downtown Juneau and into an active construction zone, injuring one worker.
Zachary Tullier was an eyewitness. Tullier was on duty Monday afternoon for Bootlegger Security in the Marine Parking Garage when the worker was pinned under a steel beam.
“The guy started screaming ‘help’ continuously,” Tullier said. “They were able to get the crane and actually lift it to get him out of it. Then the EMTs and the police showed up. … Thankfully, the EMTs got to him.”
The Juneau Police Department identified the injured worker as a 50-year-old male Juneau resident. In a press release, the department said he had serious but not life threatening injuries to both lower legs.
Police identified the driver as a 76-year-old male Juneau resident with no signs of impairment. Police said he was parking when his foot slipped from the brake to gas pedal.
Construction crews were working on the waterfront Archipelago Lot project. Construction was on hold Monday afternoon while Juneau police officers investigated.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Respected Alaska Native community elder Howard Luke diesThe Athabascan elder founded Gaaleeya Spirit Camp near Fairbanks. He was 95.
-
Scientists suspect retreating sea ice is changing the color of Alaska’s tundraAcross Alaska and the low Arctic, satellite imagery shows an increasing number of shrubs popping up on the landscape, transforming the tundra.
-
Alaska GOP scraps 2020 presidential primary, helping TrumpEarlier this month, Republican leaders in Nevada, South Carolina and Kansas voted to scrap their presidential nominating contests in 2020.
-
DEA uncovers a flood of painkillers reaching rural Alaska by mailOne drug enforcement operation this summer seized 204 packages containing almost 48,545 illicit or unlawfully diverted pills. Almost all of those pills, 44,580, were tramadol. One DEA agent estimates around 100,000 pills are arriving in Alaska every month.