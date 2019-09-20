Newscast – Friday, Sept. 20, 2019

In this newscast:
- Sealaska Heritage Institute announces a federal grant to help build out its vision for an arts campus in downtown Juneau,
- rescuers reach a hiker who was stranded overnight on Mt. Roberts,
- state lawmakers look ahead at the budget process after the polarizing budget director Donna Arduin gets a diminshed role,
- ConocoPhillips says it intends to drill seven new exploratory wells in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska,
- Federal law enforcement agencies reveal a previously undocumented drug problem in Alaska with an opioid called Tramadol, and
- an unexploded aerial bomb is discovered in a home near Fort Wainwright.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
