Newscast – Friday, Sept. 20, 2019

By September 20, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Sealaska Heritage Institute announces a federal grant to help build out its vision for an arts campus in downtown Juneau,
  • rescuers reach a hiker who was stranded overnight on Mt. Roberts,
  • state lawmakers look ahead at the budget process after the polarizing budget director Donna Arduin gets a diminshed role,
  • ConocoPhillips says it intends to drill seven new exploratory wells in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska,
  • Federal law enforcement agencies reveal a previously undocumented drug problem in Alaska with an opioid called Tramadol, and
  • an unexploded aerial bomb is discovered in a home near Fort Wainwright.
