Hiker stranded overnight on Juneau’s Mount Roberts

Rescue teams have found a hiker who was stranded overnight Thursday on Mount Roberts.

“They’re on scene with him now, warming him up and coming up with a way to extract him from his steep terrain,” said Ray Dwyer, lead command center controller for Coast Guard District 17. He spoke Friday afternoon.

Dwyer said the Coast Guard had sent a helicopter from Sitka to assist with rescue efforts late Thursday night.

“Due to the low ceilings, poor visibility and high winds, (the team) was not able to see the individual or access his location to try to hoist him out,” Dwyer said.

Dwyer said the Coast Guard flew members of Sitka Mountain Rescue to Juneau, who linked up with Juneau Mountain Rescue for the ground search.

He also said Alaska State Troopers were coordinating the effort. A Troopers spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

