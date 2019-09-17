‘Devilfish’ music composer Ed Littlefield

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
On Wednesday, we’ll hang out with Ed Littlefield, the music composer and sound designer for Perseverance Theatre’s production of “Devilfish.”
Juneau Rotary clubs will be on to recruit exchange students and host families for the 2020-2021 school year.
And we’ll hear about Saturday’s Discover Hockey Day at the Treadwell Ice Arena.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM
