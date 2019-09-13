Gardentalk – The bulbs have arrived

Pick your bulbs now and plant later this fall for a colorful yard next spring.

In this week’s edition of “Gardentalk,” Master Gardener Ed Buyarski said local retailers and service organizations are getting all types of bulbs shipped into Juneau now. But don’t start planting as soon as you get those bulbs home.

“We don’t want them in the ground yet because then they might start growing too early and then (they’ll) start getting killed too early,” Buyarski said.

He suggests storing them in a cool, dry and dark place until the end of September or early October, or at least until just before the ground freezes and the snow falls. Only then should you plant the bulbs.



https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/ktoo/2019/09/garden091219webfinalc.mp3 Listen to the Sept. 12 edition of “Gardentalk” about bulbs:

Buyarski said tulips are popular as an annual in Juneau, while some varieties, like daffodils and crocus, may return in subsequent years after the initial planting.

“Tulips have a difficult time returning year after year because so many of the bulbs are native to the Middle East, to Southern Asia, Russia and other places where they would normally get dry baking conditions,” Buyarski said.

Do you have a garden question for Ed? Fill out the form below, and he'll answer your question in an upcoming segment.

