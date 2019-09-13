Gardentalk – The bulbs have arrived

Pick your bulbs now and plant later this fall for a colorful yard next spring.
In this week’s edition of “Gardentalk,” Master Gardener Ed Buyarski said local retailers and service organizations are getting all types of bulbs shipped into Juneau now. But don’t start planting as soon as you get those bulbs home.
“We don’t want them in the ground yet because then they might start growing too early and then (they’ll) start getting killed too early,” Buyarski said.
He suggests storing them in a cool, dry and dark place until the end of September or early October, or at least until just before the ground freezes and the snow falls. Only then should you plant the bulbs.
Buyarski said tulips are popular as an annual in Juneau, while some varieties, like daffodils and crocus, may return in subsequent years after the initial planting.
“Tulips have a difficult time returning year after year because so many of the bulbs are native to the Middle East, to Southern Asia, Russia and other places where they would normally get dry baking conditions,” Buyarski said.
Do you have a garden question for Ed? Fill out the form below, and he’ll answer your question in an upcoming segment.
Listen to past episodes and subscribe to the podcast on the “Gardentalk” page, so you’ll never have to worry about missing Thursday’s live radio broadcasts.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
State files felony charges against Baker Hughes after Kenai Peninsula workers were sickenedThe charges against the company and its subsidiaries stem from an alleged 2014 incident involving workers from UIC Construction.
-
Rural Alaska clinics depend on broadband internet. What happens when it goes out?Gail Alstrom of the St. Mary’s Sub-Regional Clinic says rural Alaska health care clinics like hers rely on broadband internet service. An outage sends them back in time.
-
2 in 5 Alaska students are proficient in English language arts, fewer in mathThe Alaska Department of Education and Early Development shared the results of last school year's statewide testing last week. There’s plenty of room for improvement.
-
US House votes to block drilling in Arctic Refuge; bill unlikely to become lawAlaska Congressman Don Young voted against the bill. On the House floor, he told ANWR drilling opponents, “You’re wasting our time.”