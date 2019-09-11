Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019

By September 11, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Environmental Conservation Commissioner Jason Brune visit a proposed mine site near Haines,
  • Alaska results from spring standardized testing are out and there’s plenty of room for improvement,
  • the Juneau School Board OKs a three-year contract to retain Superintendent Bridget Weiss,
  • residents of Nome and Shishmaref sound off on climate change effects to federal and international officials, and
  • Cordova is in week six of a water shortage.
