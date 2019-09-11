Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Environmental Conservation Commissioner Jason Brune visit a proposed mine site near Haines,
- Alaska results from spring standardized testing are out and there’s plenty of room for improvement,
- the Juneau School Board OKs a three-year contract to retain Superintendent Bridget Weiss,
- residents of Nome and Shishmaref sound off on climate change effects to federal and international officials, and
- Cordova is in week six of a water shortage.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Recent headlines
This Anchorage ‘refillery’ aims to eliminate packaging waste. Here’s how it works.Just as Anchorage is preparing to ban plastic bags from local retail, a new venture is trying to go a step further: eliminate packaging waste altogether.
Updated: Coast Guard suspends 10 Allen Marine tour boats in Juneau and SitkaThe scenic and wildlife-viewing tour company said most guests on Thursday were able to be shifted to other Allen Marine boats.
Juneau superintendent gets new three-year contractBridget Weiss has been in the role since August 2018, when she became the interim superintendent before the school board officially chose her to lead the district in January.
Holland America settles with Alaska DEC over Glacier Bay spillCarnival Corporation's Holland America Line agreed to pay $17,563 to Alaska authorities over a graywater discharge in Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve.