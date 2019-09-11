Updated: Coast Guard suspends 10 Allen Marine tour boats in Juneau and Sitka

A wildlife viewing tour operator in Southeast Alaska had 10 boats in Sitka and Juneau taken out of operation on Thursday after Coast Guard inspections.

Allen Marine Tours operates scenic and wildlife-viewing tours in and around Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka.

Chief Petty Officer Matthew Schofield, spokesperson for Coast Guard District 17, deferred most questions to Allen Marine. But he did confirm inspectors found multiple issues.

In a press release, the Coast Guard wrote that the violations ranged from “material condition to crew familiarity” that need to be corrected before the boats can sail again. Seven of the boats were in Juneau and three were in Sitka.

Schofield said the company is fixing the problems, but couldn’t give a timeline for when the boats can resume tours.

The company sent a statement saying that the Coast Guard found crew training issues. Company spokesperson Zakary Kirkpatrick wrote in an email that the inspections “identified a few items for improvement on select vessels. This resulted in the inability for us to operate scheduled tours aboard those vessels.”

Kirkpatrick wrote that they have always worked with the Coast Guard to ensure compliance and passenger safety and that they’ve safely carried more than 1 million guests on tours of Southeast Alaska.

Kirkpatrick said most of the guests scheduled for tours Thursday were able to be rebooked on other Allen Marine vessels.

This headline and story have been updated with information from the Coast Guard.

