Meet writers and instructors of writing program inside Juneau prison

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
On Wednesday, writers and instructors with the L.I.O.N. program will read and describe their work inside Lemon Creek Correctional Center. We’ll hear about what the Juneau Community Foundation is doing to help feed our youth. And we’ll meet Alaska Design Forum’s presenter — an architect known for blurring the boundaries of the industry.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM
