Newscast – Monday, Sept. 9, 2019

In this newscast:
- Despite a large transfer to the state treasury, the Alaska Permanent Fund has grown by $1.4 billion.
- The federal Bureau of Land Management is holding public meetings around the state to allow public input on two projects: a proposal to develop a section of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska and the Ambler Road mining project.
- Moose season begins this month in Southeast Alaska. In Wrangell, sportsmen and charities are teaming up to improve the process of distributing illegally obtained moose to people in need.
- The newly-opened Cannery Park in Petersburg is a place for visitors to learn about the town’s history of seafood production.
- The Alaska Department of Commerce has said it does not support a regulation draft that would prohibit alcohol manufacturing businesses from hosting onsite activities including festivals, classes and performances.
Recent headlines
The bids are in: Norwegian Cruise Line is apparent high bidder on waterfront propertyIf the sale goes through, the City and Borough of Juneau will have to determine if its long-term goals for waterfront development can be compatible with Norwegian's plans.
Patient medevaced from Admiralty Island after explosionThe Coast Guard says a 60-year-old man lost the fingers on his left hand in an explosion in the Hawk Inlet area.
Documents appear to show Sarah Palin’s husband wants divorceCourt documents appear to show that the husband of former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin is seeking a divorce.
Alaska communities used to have plenty of fresh water. Then came severe drought.After an unprecedented summer drought drained reservoirs and wells across Alaska, hundreds of people face immediate water shortages — and lingering questions about the future.