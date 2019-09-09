Newscast – Monday, Sept. 9, 2019

By September 9, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Despite a large transfer to the state treasury, the Alaska Permanent Fund has grown by $1.4 billion.
  • The federal Bureau of Land Management is holding public meetings around the state to allow public input on two projects: a proposal to develop a section of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska and the Ambler Road mining project.
  • Moose season begins this month in Southeast Alaska. In Wrangell, sportsmen and charities are teaming up to improve the process of distributing illegally obtained moose to people in need.
  • The newly-opened Cannery Park in Petersburg is a place for visitors to learn about the town’s history of seafood production.
  • The Alaska Department of Commerce has said it does not support a regulation draft that would prohibit alcohol manufacturing businesses from hosting onsite activities including festivals, classes and performances.
