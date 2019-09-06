Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey live

By September 6, 2019 Juneau Afternoon

Scott Burton hosts on Friday, September 6, 2019.

On Friday’s episode, Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey, and pianist Alfredo Oyágüez Montero will play live and preview their Saturday evening performance at Centennial Hall.

Folks from Mudrooms will preview Tuesday night’s storytelling event themed “Food for Thought.”

And we’ll take a look at the current state of the Alaska Marine Highway System with Robert Venables, chair of the state’s Marine Transportation Advisory Board.

