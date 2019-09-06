Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey live

Scott Burton hosts on Friday, September 6, 2019.
On Friday’s episode, Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey, and pianist Alfredo Oyágüez Montero will play live and preview their Saturday evening performance at Centennial Hall.
Folks from Mudrooms will preview Tuesday night’s storytelling event themed “Food for Thought.”
And we’ll take a look at the current state of the Alaska Marine Highway System with Robert Venables, chair of the state’s Marine Transportation Advisory Board.
Recent headlines
Group submits signatures in early phase of recall effortThe Recall Dunleavy group said it collected 49,006 signatures since launching Aug. 1, more than the 28,501 needed as part of the initial phase of the recall effort.
US-China trade dispute stalls timber sale negotiations in HainesThe tariff clash between the Trump administration and China is working in favor of local conservation groups, who hope to keep the forests near Haines standing.
Alaska’s ferry system debuts a winter season with fewer trips and higher pricesLawmakers cut the ferry budget by $43.6 million dollars rather than risk losing it altogether.
Here’s how a Kenai Peninsula wildfire could cause higher electric bills in Anchorage and FairbanksThe wildfire damaged transmission lines that carry power from a major hydroelectric dam near Homer, officials said. And it could be months before the lines are fixed.