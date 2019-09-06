Climate journalist Dan Grossman presents Monday night

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, September 9, 2019.

On Monday’s show, we’ll meet visiting climate journalist Dan Grossman. He’ll preview his Monday night talk titled “In the Heat of the Moment,” and tell us the secret to “getting gets under listeners’ skins.” We’ll resume our monthly check-in with the Juneau Police Department. And 350 Juneau will introduce us to climate change scientist Katharine Hayhoe, and preview her presentations on Friday.

Tune in Monday night at 7 p.m. on KTOO for IQ Squared: Ideas and Inspiration. How do good ideas and persuasive arguments change the world? In this episode, host John Donvan speaks with TED curator Chris Anderson about how bringing people together to share new and innovative ideas will shape our collective future.

