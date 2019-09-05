Newscast – Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019

In this newscast:
- The group pursuing a recall of Gov. Mike Dunleavy has submitted signatures to state elections officials as part of an initial phase of its push.
- The Alaska Marine Highway System opened booking for its winter schedule with fewer sailings and a new pricing system that could take travelers by surprise.
- The cruise industry’s public face in Alaska is stepping out of the limelight.
- The Alaska Board of Fisheries violated the state’s open meetings law, according to Alaska’s ombudsman.
- Last month, Alaska’s US Senators accompanied Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on a trip to communities around the state.
