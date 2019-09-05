Newscast – Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019

By September 5, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The group pursuing a recall of Gov. Mike Dunleavy has submitted signatures to state elections officials as part of an initial phase of its push.
  • The Alaska Marine Highway System opened booking for its winter schedule with fewer sailings and a new pricing system that could take travelers by surprise.
  • The cruise industry’s public face in Alaska is stepping out of the limelight.
  • The Alaska Board of Fisheries violated the state’s open meetings law, according to Alaska’s ombudsman.
  • Last month, Alaska’s US Senators accompanied Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on a trip to communities around the state.

 

0

Alaska has a lot going on right now.

Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.

Recent headlines

X