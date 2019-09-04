Faith organization organizes climate change gathering

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

On Wednesday, Interfaith Power and Light will tell us about their mission, and preview their upcoming climate change gathering. The City Museum will highlight what it’s up to for First Friday. We’ll check in with the Boy Scouts, and learn why it probably won’t rain this weekend with Weather Wednesday.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM

