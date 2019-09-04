Faith organization organizes climate change gathering

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
On Wednesday, Interfaith Power and Light will tell us about their mission, and preview their upcoming climate change gathering. The City Museum will highlight what it’s up to for First Friday. We’ll check in with the Boy Scouts, and learn why it probably won’t rain this weekend with Weather Wednesday.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Tour bus driver who hit and killed Skagway’s mayor in 2018, pleads guiltyDriver made an illegal turn while talking on a cellphone
-
After leaving Trump administration, Balash will work for oil company that’s developing an Alaska projectJoe Balash, the Trump-appointee who pushed to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil leasing, is taking a job with Oil Search, a company developing an oil project 100 miles to the west of the refuge.
-
Alaska State Troopers announce arrest in 41-year-old Anchorage cold caseFor the second time this year, Alaska law enforcement has found a suspect in a long-stalled investigation using a new technique known as genetic genealogy.
-
Savoonga artists bring blanket toss to JuneauThe walrus-hide blanket they created will be used for blanket toss competitions in Juneau.