Alaska losing $102M in military construction for border wall

The Defense Department has finalized a list of military projects it will defer, using the funds instead to pay for construction of President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall. Of the 127 projects at both domestic and foreign military installations, four are in Alaska.

The move comes after President Trump declared a national emergency along the southern border in February, saying his executive powers allowed him to shift the funds. Congressional democrats tried to block the effort in court, but lost.

Now, $3.6 billion dollars from military construction projects will go to building or repairing 11 sections of wall along the border.

“These projects will deter illegal entry, increase the vanishing time of those illegally crossing the border, and channel migrants to ports of entry,” wrote Defense Secretary Mark Esper in a September 3 memo.

In Alaska, the deferred projects include an upgrade to a weapons training range and repairs to two power plant boilers at Eielson Air Force Base, as well as an expansion of a missile field at Fort Greely. In total, the deferred construction projects were worth $102 million, though according to Sen. Dan Sullivan’s office, none of that money had yet been awarded to contractors. Though hundreds of millions of federal dollars are unaffected by the move, it is still a significant portion of the military construction money Alaska receives in a given year. In fiscal year 2017, Alaska received $561 million for defense projects.

In a statement Wednesday, Sullivan said deferring military projects in Alaska to pay for border wall construction is in the national interest, and does not alter the state’s position in overall defense strategy.

“The Deputy Secretary of Defense reconfirmed this with me, emphasizing that the Pentagon’s reprogramming announcement will not affect the scheduled deployment of F-35s or the build out of America’s missile defense system in Alaska,” Sullivan said.

He blamed Congressional democrats for causing the president to take funds from military projects.

“While I do not agree with the decision to defer any military construction in Alaska, it should be noted that the Democrats’ obstruction to fund much needed border security has forced the Trump administration to undertake these measures,” Sullivan said.

Earlier this year, Democrats and Republicans agreed to a spending bill that set aside $1.4 billion for barriers along the border, significantly lower than the $5.7 billion sought by the president.

In February, Sullivan told reporters in Alaska he viewed Trump’s move to declare a national emergency to shift defense dollars as “probably legal,” but added, “I would have concerns, particularly if it’s coming out of Alaska military construction.”

Congressman Don Young took much the same position.

“Congressional leadership had the opportunity to find a bipartisan solution to fund border security that would have avoided the deferment of these (military construction) projects,” Young said in a statement Wednesday.

About half the funds coming out of military projects are at installations overseas, including U.S. bases in Germany, Korea, Japan, and others.

Senator Lisa Murkowski’s office did not respond to an email seeking comment on the Defense Department’s announcement. However, in the past she has expressed skepticism about President Trump’s maneuver to pay for border wall construction, questioning the legality. In January she said, “I have very serious concerns about why we would be seeking to take funding from those accounts that we have already identified as enhancing our national security.”

Alaska has a lot going on right now. Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email. Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.