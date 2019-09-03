Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019

  • A state Superior Court judge says a lawsuit alleging the state unlawfully declared an emergency to cut Medicaid payments raises “serious and substantial questions,”
  • owners of a Ketchikan pulp mill pitch converting their mill into additional cruise ship berths and tourism attraction,
  • the city of Fairbanks reaches out to local businesses to keep funding going for a service that transports intoxicated people on the streets to safety,
  • Alaska State Troopers announce an arrest in a 41-year-old cold case murder,
  • a bus driver who struck and killed Skagway’s mayor and mother in Washington D.C. pleads guilty to negligent homicide,
  • two artists from St. Lawrence Island finish a Juneau residency with a blanket toss, and
  • Galena residents pay for an alleged drug dealer’s plane ticket out of town.
