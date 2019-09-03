Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019

In this newscast:
- A state Superior Court judge says a lawsuit alleging the state unlawfully declared an emergency to cut Medicaid payments raises “serious and substantial questions,”
- owners of a Ketchikan pulp mill pitch converting their mill into additional cruise ship berths and tourism attraction,
- the city of Fairbanks reaches out to local businesses to keep funding going for a service that transports intoxicated people on the streets to safety,
- Alaska State Troopers announce an arrest in a 41-year-old cold case murder,
- a bus driver who struck and killed Skagway’s mayor and mother in Washington D.C. pleads guilty to negligent homicide,
- two artists from St. Lawrence Island finish a Juneau residency with a blanket toss, and
- Galena residents pay for an alleged drug dealer’s plane ticket out of town.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Recent headlines
