Earthquake shakes Southeast Alaska, no tsunami danger

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Southeast Alaska residents late Saturday evening.

There is no tsunami danger from this earthquake, according to the Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer.

The earthquake struck just after 8:30 p.m. about 100 miles northwest of Juneau, in a remote corner of Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck nearby two days ago, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center data.

Residents of Juneau, Haines, Skagway and Klukwan reported feeling the quake.

Preliminary info on the Southeast earthquake at 8:32pm: M5.1, depth of about 1 mile, about 54 miles W of Haines, which puts it near the north end of Tarr Inlet in @GlacierBayNPS. We have felt reports from Juneau, Douglas, Haines, and Elfin Cove. https://t.co/oLYEeQW1LA — Alaska Earthquake Center (@AKearthquake) September 1, 2019

Alaska has a lot going on right now. Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email. Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.