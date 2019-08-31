Earthquake shakes Southeast Alaska, no tsunami danger

(Graphic courtesy Alaska Earthquake Center)

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Southeast Alaska residents late Saturday evening.

There is no tsunami danger from this earthquake, according to the Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer.

The earthquake struck just after 8:30 p.m. about 100 miles northwest of Juneau, in a remote corner of Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck nearby two days ago, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center data.

Residents of Juneau, Haines, Skagway and Klukwan reported feeling the quake.

0

Alaska has a lot going on right now.

Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.

Recent headlines

X