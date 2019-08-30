Newscast – Friday, Aug. 30, 2019

In this newscast:
- Alaska officials hear U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos discusses her national scholarship proposal designed to encourage private investment,
- the Missile Defense Agency details what a recent Pentagon missile defense contract cancellation means for Fort Greely,
- a Coast Guard seaman charged with a murder in Unalaska awaits court martial proceedings, and
- the mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough signs a temporary disaster declaration for Seldovia and Nanwalek because they’re running out of water.
Recent headlines
Dunleavy policy advisor Tuckerman Babcock leaves the administrationBabcock's retirement was announced via email on Friday. He was the chair of the Alaska Republican Party before he was asked to work in Gov. Mike Dunleavy's administration.
Alaska nonprofits shrink staffing and services to keep homeless shelteredThe dust is settling after Alaska's state budget battle. But homeless service providers say serious damage has already been done.
Music: Rockabilly musicians Deke Dickerson and Sally Jo tour Southeast AlaskaDeke Dickerson and Sally Jo played live on "Juneau Afternoon" Friday. This weekend, they're due to play in Petersburg Friday night, Sitka on Saturday and in Juneau on Sunday.
Dunleavy selects Alaska state Rep. Laddie Shaw to fill seat of late Sen. Chris BirchLess than a year into his first term as an Alaska state representative, Laddie Shaw has been selected to fill the Senate seat of the late Chris Birch.