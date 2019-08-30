Newscast – Friday, Aug. 30, 2019

  • Alaska officials hear U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos discusses her national scholarship proposal designed to encourage private investment,
  • the Missile Defense Agency details what a recent Pentagon missile defense contract cancellation means for Fort Greely,
  • a Coast Guard seaman charged with a murder in Unalaska awaits court martial proceedings, and
  • the mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough signs a temporary disaster declaration for Seldovia and Nanwalek because they’re running out of water.
