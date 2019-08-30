Music: Deke Dickerson and Sally Jo play in Juneau on Sunday

Visiting rockabilly musician and writer Deke Dickerson and Sally Jo played live at KTOO today. They play in Petersburg tonight, Sitka tomorrow, and in Juneau at 10 p.m. Sunday at the Alaskan Bar. Listen to their music and interview here:

Deke Dickerson on Juneau Afternoon. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO) Deke Dickerson on Juneau Afternoon. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO) Sally Jo and Deke Dickerson on Juneau Afternoon. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO) Sally Jo on Juneau Afternoon. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO) Deke Dickerson on Juneau Afternoon. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Alaska has a lot going on right now. Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email. Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.