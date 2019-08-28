The Glory Hall considers move to valley location

Scott Burton hosts Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Thursday on Juneau Afternoon, we’ll hear from the Glory Hall emergency shelter, soup kitchen, and care center about its potential move to the valley. KXLL’s Annie Bartholomew will talk about ten years in public media, and outline future music projects. We’ll hear about a UAS course titled Google versus Humanity, and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will highlight this weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

Alaska has a lot going on right now. Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email. Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.