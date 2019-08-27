Newscast – Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019

In this newscast:
- BP announces its selling all of its Alaska business to Hilcorp,
- the top judge for Tlingit and Haida Tribal Court is the new magistrate for Petersburg, Wrangell and Kake,
- the City and Borough of Juneau hopes to puts in a bid to buy the subport lot with cruise ship passenger fees,
- Alaska Airlines and passengers report multiple flights were struck by lightning in Sunday’s storm, and
- a survey shows alerts from new driver assist systems are so annoying that some motorists are turning the features off.
