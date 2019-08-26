Newscast – Monday, Aug. 26, 2019

In this newscast:
- Health insurance company Moda says it will return to Alaska’s individual marketplace next year,
- U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visits Alaska,
- early fall chum salmon returns in Southeast Alaska are unexpectedly poor,
- fire fighters make progress over the weekend containing the McKinley fire though the Swan Lake fire is still snarling the Sterling Highway,
- the Alaska Marine Highway System ferry Kennicott rescued five people in Canadian waters, and
- a rare lightning storm hits much of Southeast Alaska with more lightning possible.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
In Alaska, Education Secretary DeVos touts alternative schooling agendaU.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is in Alaska this week. She's traveling the state to see how certain communities are using alternatives to traditional K-12 public schooling.
-
Alaska rolls back air ambulance ‘membership plan’ regulationsAlaska is taking a step back from regulating the membership plans marketed by air ambulance providers. State regulators say it’ll cut unnecessary red tape. But consumer advocates aren’t thrilled.
-
Even before vetoes, poll by anti-tax Gov. Dunleavy shows Alaskans, narrowly, favoring more taxesAlaska GOP Gov. Mike Dunleavy opposes new taxes. But in a poll he quietly commissioned earlier this year, a narrow majority of respondents supported them.
-
ConocoPhillips’ next big oil project in Alaska takes another step forwardThe company hopes to construct a new oil processing facility, up to five drill sites, about 40 miles of permanent roads, a gravel mine and hundreds of miles of pipelines and seasonal ice roads.