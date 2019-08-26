Newscast – Monday, Aug. 26, 2019



In this newscast:

  • Health insurance company Moda says it will return to Alaska’s individual marketplace next year,
  • U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visits Alaska,
  • early fall chum salmon returns in Southeast Alaska are unexpectedly poor,
  • fire fighters make progress over the weekend containing the McKinley fire though the Swan Lake fire is still snarling the Sterling Highway,
  • the Alaska Marine Highway System ferry Kennicott rescued five people in Canadian waters, and
  • a rare lightning storm hits much of Southeast Alaska with more lightning possible.
