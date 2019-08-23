Juneau Art Academy opens doors

Juneau Afternoon is on its summer schedule of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In its place, enjoy Hidden Brain on Mondays, and Splendid Table on Tuesdays.
Scott Burton will host on Wednesday, August 28.
Artist teachers will introduce us to the newly formed Juneau Art Academy, and outline classes beginning in September for children and adults. Naturalist Bob Armstrong will preview his presentation titled “Amazing Crab Spiders.” Travel Juneau will give us an update, and we’ll hear what our region’s critters are up to with Wildlife Roundup.
Tune in to KTOO on Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. for a sampler from Mudrooms, Juneau’s monthly storytelling event.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Wrangell aims to put itself on the (virtual) mapWrangell’s local government recently Googled itself — and it didn’t like what it saw. Now the city is working with a contractor to brush up its online image.
-
Officials: McKinley Fire has burned 51 homes, 3 businesses, 80 outbuildingsOfficials also cautioned that the McKinley Fire is still extremely active and could intensify on Saturday because of a shifting wind pattern.
-
NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Quinn Christopherson reflects on his newfound fameChristopherson had never toured anywhere outside of Anchorage before winning the contest. And even though he was born and raised in Alaska, this was his first time visiting Juneau.
-
Experts: Heat and drought, not spruce beetles or leaf miners, turned Alaska forests into kindlingThere are more insects in the forest than other years, but experts say climate is the biggest factor for fires.