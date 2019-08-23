Juneau Art Academy opens doors

Juneau Afternoon is on its summer schedule of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In its place, enjoy Hidden Brain on Mondays, and Splendid Table on Tuesdays.

Scott Burton will host on Wednesday, August 28.

Artist teachers will introduce us to the newly formed Juneau Art Academy, and outline classes beginning in September for children and adults. Naturalist Bob Armstrong will preview his presentation titled “Amazing Crab Spiders.” Travel Juneau will give us an update, and we’ll hear what our region’s critters are up to with Wildlife Roundup.

Tune in to KTOO on Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. for a sampler from Mudrooms, Juneau’s monthly storytelling event.

