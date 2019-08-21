NPR Tiny Desk Concert winner Quinn Christopherson

Sheli DeLaney hosts Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Thursday on Juneau Afternoon, NPR Tiny Desk Concert winners Quinn Christopherson and Nick Carpenter will play live. We’ll meet the photographer, and the editor of the book “Barrow Cabins” and preview its Friday release party. And the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will highlight this weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.

