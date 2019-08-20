University of Alaska regents cancel financial exigency declaration

The University of Alaska Board of Regents has approved a motion to end financial exigency. The vote overturns a declaration that allowed for quickly eliminating academic programs and firing faculty, even those with tenure.
UA President Jim Johnsen, who recommended the new motion to the board, said that a recent change to university funding from the state was a big factor.
“The material circumstances that were on the ground when the board declared exigency are markedly different material circumstances that we face today,” Johnsen said.
The board of regents declared exigency in July when faced with $130 million in cuts from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s line-item vetoes to the state operating budget. While cuts to administration and adjunct faculty have occurred this summer, Johnsen said no faculty had been laid off due to exigency.
The governor changed course last week when he signed an agreement with board Chair John Davies. This agreement outlined a three-year plan for cuts instead of one. It also reduced the total amount of cuts to $70 million.
Johnsen said he hopes the efforts to transition the University of Alaska from three separately accredited universities into one will allow for big savings.
“We’re working hard now on a plan that the board of regents directed us to prepare that they’ll be considering at their meeting Sept. 12 and 13. And that plan would involve substantial administrative cost reduction across the university system, and also reduction in the number of duplicative academic units across the university system.”
The vote was 10-0 in favor of canceling the financial exigency declaration. Regent Sheri Buretta was absent.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Alaskan Joe Balash resigns as assistant secretary of InteriorJoe Balash is one of the highest-placed Alaskans in the Trump administration. In a brief phone call, Balash said he’s resigning to pursue another opportunity.
-
Dunleavy repeats calls for closing budget gap, paying full dividendsIncluding Dunleavy’s vetoes, the budget cut state spending directly controlled by the Legislature by roughly $400 million.
-
Juneau woman dies following house fire, despite rescue attempt by neighborsLocal authorities will seek federal help investigating the origin of a fire that led to a woman’s death Monday night in the Mendenhall Valley.
-
Juneau ballot measures will ask voters to approve funding for arts and culture upgradesThree questions related to updating and improving Juneau’s arts and culture venues will appear on the municipal ballot.