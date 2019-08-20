Newscast – Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019

By August 20, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy is still optimistic lawmakers will restore another $1,400 in permanent fund dividends in a fall special session,
  • a group is seeking a statewide ballot question to raise taxes on the oil industry,
  • the Juneau Assembly OKs three ballot questions for the October municipal to finance and improve arts and culture infrastructure,
  • the Assembly also approves a five-year schedule of water and wastewater utility rate hikes,
  • a resident of a Mendenhall Valley home dies after neighbors pull her from a smoke-filled home,
  • the Parks and Sterling highways in Southcentral Alaska reopen amid wildfires but with heavy delays, and
  • the University of Alaska Board of Regents end the system’s state of financial exigency.
0

Alaska has a lot going on right now.

Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.

Recent headlines

X