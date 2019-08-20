Newscast – Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy is still optimistic lawmakers will restore another $1,400 in permanent fund dividends in a fall special session,
- a group is seeking a statewide ballot question to raise taxes on the oil industry,
- the Juneau Assembly OKs three ballot questions for the October municipal to finance and improve arts and culture infrastructure,
- the Assembly also approves a five-year schedule of water and wastewater utility rate hikes,
- a resident of a Mendenhall Valley home dies after neighbors pull her from a smoke-filled home,
- the Parks and Sterling highways in Southcentral Alaska reopen amid wildfires but with heavy delays, and
- the University of Alaska Board of Regents end the system’s state of financial exigency.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Recent headlines
Alaskan Joe Balash resigns as assistant secretary of InteriorJoe Balash is one of the highest-placed Alaskans in the Trump administration. In a brief phone call, Balash said he’s resigning to pursue another opportunity.
Dunleavy repeats calls for closing budget gap, paying full dividendsIncluding Dunleavy’s vetoes, the budget cut state spending directly controlled by the Legislature by roughly $400 million.
Juneau woman dies following house fire, despite rescue attempt by neighborsLocal authorities will seek federal help investigating the origin of a fire that led to a woman’s death Monday night in the Mendenhall Valley.
University of Alaska regents cancel financial exigency declarationThe vote overturns a declaration that allowed for the expedited elimination of academic programs and layoffs of tenured faculty.