Candidate withdraws from Juneau’s school board race

One of the five candidates running for Juneau’s school board in October’s municipal election has withdrawn from the race.
Amanda Ryder notified the city clerk’s office Wednesday that she was dropping out.
Reached by phone, Ryder said that with five candidates, it felt like a crowded field. But she said she thought her experience as a senior fiscal analyst for the Legislative Finance Division could be helpful in dealing with state education funding.
“I actually plan to approach the board anyway and just offer my services if they need any assistance and see what I can do,” she said.
That leaves four candidates vying for two seats on the board. Each of the seven seats has a three-year term.
The other candidates are Bonnie Jensen, Emil Mackey, Deedie Sorensen and Martin Stepetin Sr.
Candidates have until 4:30 p.m. Friday to notify the clerk’s office if they have changed their minds. Otherwise, their name will still appear on the Oct. 1 ballot.
Wait, what did happen this week?
Cut through the slog and get straight to the point with insightful (and entertaining) Alaska news from The Signal, hand-crafted and delivered to your inbox weekly.
Recent headlines
-
State funding for early education restored, but services this year could still be affected“Plans have been put in place that it's hard to walk back from, because this was such a disruption," said Tlingit and Haida Head Start director Amber Frommherz.
-
Alaska’s “landless communities” discuss possibilities for settlementNearly 50 years ago, Native corporations were created and thousands of acres of land were transferred to each one. However, Alaska Natives from five communities were excluded from the settlement.
-
Veto blocks cruise funding for Marine ExchangeAlaska’s primary provider of real-time marine vessel tracking has lost 11% of its funding. That’s following a line item veto by Gov. Mike Dunleavy in the 2020 capital budget.
-
Heatwave shuts down dog sled tours early on a glacier near SkagwayThe tour company moved 240 dogs and 60,000 pounds of equipment from the Denver Glacier above Skagway to camp on the Mendenhall Glacier near Juneau, where they had to scout new, even higher altitude terrain.