Candidate withdraws from Juneau’s school board race

One of the five candidates running for Juneau’s school board in October’s municipal election has withdrawn from the race.

Amanda Ryder notified the city clerk’s office Wednesday that she was dropping out.

Reached by phone, Ryder said that with five candidates, it felt like a crowded field. But she said she thought her experience as a senior fiscal analyst for the Legislative Finance Division could be helpful in dealing with state education funding.

“I actually plan to approach the board anyway and just offer my services if they need any assistance and see what I can do,” she said.

That leaves four candidates vying for two seats on the board. Each of the seven seats has a three-year term.

The other candidates are Bonnie Jensen, Emil Mackey, Deedie Sorensen and Martin Stepetin Sr.

Candidates have until 4:30 p.m. Friday to notify the clerk’s office if they have changed their minds. Otherwise, their name will still appear on the Oct. 1 ballot.

