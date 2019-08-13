Newscast – Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy announces a major reversal on his cuts to the University of Alaska funding and early childhood programs,
- two Alaska groups fighting for a full permanent fund dividend argue the governor should not veto the $1,600 version lawmakers sent him,
- nine candidates file to run for Juneau Assembly and Juneau School Board in October, and
- middle and high school teachers are literally weaving Northwest Coast art into their math lessons.
Wait, what did happen this week?
Cut through the slog and get straight to the point with insightful (and entertaining) Alaska news from The Signal, hand-crafted and delivered to your inbox weekly.
Recent headlines
-
New water tests show Bethel lead and copper levels meet federal standardsA large infrastructure project last fall is the suspected cause of elevated copper and lead levels discovered at some locations in Bethel’s City Subdivision.
-
As the Kenai Peninsula dries out, the likelihood for fires increasesThe Kenai Peninsula is drying out. And this summer, fires have sprouted up in some unusual places.
-
Enviros say new rules weaken the Endangered Species Act. Interior says they enhance it.The U.S. Interior secretary describes the new rules for carrying out the Endangered Species Act as improvements. But environmental groups disagree.
-
Dunleavy restores funding for senior benefits programGov. Mike Dunleavy says he was moved to restore the funds he vetoed after seniors spoke out on the importance of the program. But he also signaled many deep cuts will remain when he presents his revised operating budget.