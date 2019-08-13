Newscast – Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019

By August 13, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy announces a major reversal on his cuts to the University of Alaska funding and early childhood programs,
  • two Alaska groups fighting for a full permanent fund dividend argue the governor should not veto the $1,600 version lawmakers sent him,
  • nine candidates file to run for Juneau Assembly and Juneau School Board in October, and
  • middle and high school teachers are literally weaving Northwest Coast art into their math lessons.
