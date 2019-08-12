Newscast – Monday, Aug. 12, 2019

By August 12, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest line-item veto hits Alaska’s primary provider of real-time marine vessel tracking,
  • Juneau’s Alaska Native community galvanizes its response to state budget cuts,
  • a UAF forest ecologist figures out ideal times to cut spruce for firewood,
  • Yakutat hosts what may be a first-of-its-kind-in-Alaska surfing camp, and
  • U.S. Geological Survey scientists find polar bears spending more time on shore.
