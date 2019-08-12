Newscast – Monday, Aug. 12, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest line-item veto hits Alaska’s primary provider of real-time marine vessel tracking,
- Juneau’s Alaska Native community galvanizes its response to state budget cuts,
- a UAF forest ecologist figures out ideal times to cut spruce for firewood,
- Yakutat hosts what may be a first-of-its-kind-in-Alaska surfing camp, and
- U.S. Geological Survey scientists find polar bears spending more time on shore.
Recent headlines
Southeast teachers learn to weave Northwest Coast arts into math lessonsMiddle school and high school teachers in Juneau last week learned how to weave -- literally weave -- Northwest Coast art into math lessons.
Alaska governor seeks to tighten work rules for food stampsGov. Mike Dunleavy's administration wants to implement federal work requirements for low-income adults who receive food assistance
Budget cuts to prevent Alaska school’s water tank repairsChalkyitsik school officials said the tank repairs are not feasible after $300,000 was cut from the Yukon Flats School District budget.
Nome businesses hope to learn from record cruise seasonNome is beginning its busiest cruise season to date, and with that traffic comes a learning curve for local businesses and vendors.