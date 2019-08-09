Juneau Afternoon on summer schedule

Juneau Afternoon is on its summer schedule of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In its place, enjoy Hidden Brain on Mondays, and Splendid Table on Tuesdays.
Tune in this Monday at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 for an episode of The Write Question, which references two of Alaska’s great writers, Ernestine Hayes and John Haines.
Recent headlines
-
Russian nuclear power plant afloat in Arctic causes anxiety across Bering StraitA Russian barge mounted with nuclear reactors is expected to traverse the Arctic this month. Across the Bering Strait, Alaskans are worried — though one Arctic security expert also sees room for optimism.
-
Gardentalk – How to eat your flowerbedBeebalm, nasturtium, begonia and squash flowers are a great addition to any salad, while flowers from bolting radishes, turnips and broccoli can actually taste quite sweet.
-
Dunleavy decision on PFD could affect timing of dividend paymentIf Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoes the $1,600 PFD the Legislature passed, Alaskans could receive dividends later than normal this year.
-
Red flag warning, burn ban issued for Juneau amid high windsThe National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Skagway, Gustavus and Juneau until 7 p.m. Thursday. The warning means that severe fire weather conditions are underway.