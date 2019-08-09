Juneau Afternoon on summer schedule

Juneau Afternoon is on its summer schedule of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In its place, enjoy Hidden Brain on Mondays, and Splendid Table on Tuesdays.

Tune in this Monday at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 for an episode of The Write Question, which references two of Alaska’s great writers, Ernestine Hayes and John Haines.

We get it. There’s a lot going on. Insightful (and entertaining) context for Alaska news from The Signal, the free Alaska news email you’ll wish came more than once a week. Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.