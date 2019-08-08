JUMP for local filmmakers!

Sheli DeLaney hosts Thursday, August 8 2019.

We’ll hear from the Juneau Underground Motion Picture (JUMP) Society about the Summer Film Festival happening this weekend. Faculty from the UAS Department of Social Sciences will be here to tell us about their fall course offerings, such as Violence in U.S. History and Alaska Native Ecological Knowledge. We’ll learn about the details of Bartlett Regional Hospital’s upcoming Health Matters class, and we’ll get a rundown of this weekend’s arts and entertainment events with Arts Up.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

