JUMP for local filmmakers!

Sheli DeLaney hosts Thursday, August 8 2019.
We’ll hear from the Juneau Underground Motion Picture (JUMP) Society about the Summer Film Festival happening this weekend. Faculty from the UAS Department of Social Sciences will be here to tell us about their fall course offerings, such as Violence in U.S. History and Alaska Native Ecological Knowledge. We’ll learn about the details of Bartlett Regional Hospital’s upcoming Health Matters class, and we’ll get a rundown of this weekend’s arts and entertainment events with Arts Up.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Dunleavy decision on PFD could affect timing of dividend paymentIf Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoes the $1,600 PFD the Legislature passed, Alaskans could receive dividends later than normal this year.
Red flag warning, burn ban issued for Juneau amid high windsThe National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Skagway, Gustavus and Juneau until 7 p.m. Thursday. The warning means that severe fire weather conditions are underway.
Alaska ferry workers union explains why strike happened — and what workers gained from itThis summer, the Alaska Marine Highway System weathered its first strike in more than 40 years. So what did the ferry workers union win?
Alaska state Sen. Chris Birch dies at 68Birch died Wednesday after suffering heart complications, according to his family. In his work as a lawmaker, Birch spoke about taking the long view in policymaking.