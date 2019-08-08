Newscast – Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019

In this newscast:
- Colleagues and family members remember late state Sen. Chris Birch,
- Permanent Fund Dividend checks could be delayed depending on whether Gov. Mike Dunleavy decides to veto a bill providing for a $1,600 PFD,
- a diver died in Glacier Bay National Park Wednesday,
- Southeast Alaska’s drought continued with above average temperatures in July,
- and Yakutat hosts what may be the first surf camp of its kind in Alaska.
Recent headlines
-
Dunleavy decision on PFD could affect timing of dividend paymentIf Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoes the $1,600 PFD the Legislature passed, Alaskans could receive dividends later than normal this year.
-
Red flag warning, burn ban issued for Juneau amid high windsThe National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Skagway, Gustavus and Juneau until 7 p.m. Thursday. The warning means that severe fire weather conditions are underway.
-
Alaska ferry workers union explains why strike happened — and what workers gained from itThis summer, the Alaska Marine Highway System weathered its first strike in more than 40 years. So what did the ferry workers union win?
-
Alaska state Sen. Chris Birch dies at 68Birch died Wednesday after suffering heart complications, according to his family. In his work as a lawmaker, Birch spoke about taking the long view in policymaking.