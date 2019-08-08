Newscast – Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019

By August 8, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Colleagues and family members remember late state Sen. Chris Birch,
  • Permanent Fund Dividend checks could be delayed depending on whether Gov. Mike Dunleavy decides to veto a bill providing for a $1,600 PFD,
  • a diver died in Glacier Bay National Park Wednesday,
  • Southeast Alaska’s drought continued with above average temperatures in July,
  • and Yakutat hosts what may be the first surf camp of its kind in Alaska.
0

We get it. There’s a lot going on.

Insightful (and entertaining) context for Alaska news from The Signal, the free Alaska news email you’ll wish came more than once a week.

Recent headlines

X