Newscast – Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019

In this newscast:
- What did ferry workers get from this summer’s strike?
- a Juneau-based fisheries scientist received the highest honor given to early-career scientists and engineers by the U.S. government,
- and environmental groups have filed a new lawsuit to block road construction in the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.
Recent headlines
Environmental groups file new lawsuit to block new Izembek land swap dealNine environmental groups have filed a new lawsuit to block a road in the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge. For nearby King Cove, it's the latest in a long series of legal and political hurdles.
Under ‘Save Our State’ banner, coalition implores Dunleavy to reverse budget cutsA coalition of more than two dozen organizations gathered for a press conference Wednesday in Anchorage under the moniker "Save Our State."
International Joint Commission launches ‘fact-finding mission’ into British Columbia transboundary miningAlaska’s U.S. senators hosted members of an international commission charged with investigating transboundary water disputes in Juneau on Monday.
Alaska credit union to end marijuana business pilot programCredit Union 1 will end the program Aug. 30 because critical insurance coverage will no longer be available.