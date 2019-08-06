Newscast – Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019

By August 6, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The second special legislative session ended quietly Tuesday,
  • a Maine man pleads not guilty to sexual assault and murder of a woman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993,
  • the Department of Fish & Game closes commercial salmon trolling in much of Southeast Alaska for eight days,
  • Petersburg ferry workers remain concerned about state cuts to ferry service even as the strike ends,
  • tourists stranded in Kodiak by the ferry strike found a way to stay busy,
  • and tribal protesters commemorate the anniversary of 2014’s Mount Polley mine disaster by advocating for stronger oversight of transboundary mining.
0

We get it. There’s a lot going on.

Insightful (and entertaining) context for Alaska news from The Signal, the free Alaska news email you’ll wish came more than once a week.

Recent headlines

X