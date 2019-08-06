Newscast – Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019

In this newscast:
- The second special legislative session ended quietly Tuesday,
- a Maine man pleads not guilty to sexual assault and murder of a woman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993,
- the Department of Fish & Game closes commercial salmon trolling in much of Southeast Alaska for eight days,
- Petersburg ferry workers remain concerned about state cuts to ferry service even as the strike ends,
- tourists stranded in Kodiak by the ferry strike found a way to stay busy,
- and tribal protesters commemorate the anniversary of 2014’s Mount Polley mine disaster by advocating for stronger oversight of transboundary mining.
