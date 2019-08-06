Juneau’s time capsule turns 25

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday August 8, 2019.
It’s Weather Wednesday! National Weather Service meteorologists will give us the latest on our summer forecast, and more. We’ll hear about August activities happening at the City Museum, and we’ll get details about an event involving the 1994 Juneau Time Capsule. Juneau Lyric Opera will also share details about their latest production, Cavalleria Rusticana.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM
