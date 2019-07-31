Newscast – Wednesday, July 31, 2019

By July 31, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • A statewide campaign to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy launches,
  • Gov. Dunleavy’s Chief of Staff Tuckerman Babcock steps down and former Senate President Ben Stevens steps in,
  • the head of the Department of Environmental Conservation says he wants to change the state’s cruise ship pollution monitoring program to one without on-board inspectors,
  • the University of Alaska Board of Regents takes a step toward consolidating the entire university system to single accredited university,
  • a barista pulls a gun on a Juneau man charged with robbery and assault at her coffee shop, and
  • Washington Gov. Jay Inslee pushes for a gender X option on state ID cards.
