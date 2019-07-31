Newscast – Wednesday, July 31, 2019

In this newscast:
- A statewide campaign to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy launches,
- Gov. Dunleavy’s Chief of Staff Tuckerman Babcock steps down and former Senate President Ben Stevens steps in,
- the head of the Department of Environmental Conservation says he wants to change the state’s cruise ship pollution monitoring program to one without on-board inspectors,
- the University of Alaska Board of Regents takes a step toward consolidating the entire university system to single accredited university,
- a barista pulls a gun on a Juneau man charged with robbery and assault at her coffee shop, and
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee pushes for a gender X option on state ID cards.
Recent headlines
Potential coffee shop robbery turns into car chase after barista fires warning shotJuneau police say a man walked up to The Grind coffee shop around 4:18 a.m. and told the female barista he was going to rob her. As he returned from getting a wrench out of his car, she fired a warning shot into the air.
Politico: Science ‘trampled’ as Interior hurries toward ANWR lease saleThe magazine Politico has obtained leaked documents suggesting the Department of the Interior has altered the work of at least two agency scientists as it presses to finish the environmental reviews on drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Confused about Alaska’s budget? You’re not alone. Here’s 10 things to know.Between budgets passing and parts being vetoed, the reverse sweep and a divided Legislature, it can be a confusing time. But there are some essential facts that may be helpful to keep in mind.
Nome-area ranch works to get youth into reindeer herdingThe Midnite Sun Reindeer Ranch outside of Nome is investing in its future by getting local kids involved in reindeer herding now.